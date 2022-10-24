Travis Scott Denies Cheating on Kylie With Rojean Kar: 5 Things to Know

A blast from the past? Travis Scott recently denied cheating on Kylie Jenner with Rojean Kar, but this isn’t the first time the model’s name has been linked to drama between the famous couple.

When the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, and the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, split in October 2019, the influencer denied speculation that she’d been involved in the breakup. “None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” Kar wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

The Grammy nominee and the reality star later rekindled their romance, but in October 2022, Kar claimed that Scott had an affair with her. The social media star alleged that the Texas native “cheats on that bitch every single f–king night,” referring to the Life of Kylie alum.

Kar further claimed that she and Scott spent Valentine’s Day together, two weeks after Jenner gave birth to the couple’s son. The “Highest in the Room” artist and the Hulu personality, who’ve been dating on and off since 2017, also share daughter Stormi, 4.

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on,” Scott wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 22. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

He also responded to Kar’s Valentine’s Day claim with a screenshot of a photo seemingly taken on February 14. “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄,” he captioned the snap on Saturday. The photo showed the rapper’s dining room table covered with toys that seemingly belonged to Stormi.

Kar, for her part, clapped back after the BET Award winner released his statement, alleging that Scott was lying about knowing her.

“What we’re not gonna do is we’re not gonna lie on me,” she began in another Instagram video shared over the weekend. “I posted whatever f–king story you guys wanted me to post. I pretended I didn’t know you, went along with whatever f–king narrative you guys wanted to, no matter how much bulls–t I got from it. But to say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f–king everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, sir.”

