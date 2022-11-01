Kylie, Travis 'Know the Truth' About Their Relationship Amid Cheating Claims

Blocking out the noise. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are keeping their focus on their family after the rapper was accused of infidelity, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kylie is staying strong [amid the cheating allegations],” the insider shares, noting that Jenner, 25, “stands by” her man. “There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have.”

According to the source, the musician, 31, is a “100 percent” present for his family. “[He] is by Kylie and the kids’ side whenever he’s not working,” the insider continues. “Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”

Earlier this month, the couple made headlines when model Rojean Kar claimed she had been texting with Scott after working together on a music video. After posting their alleged messages via Instagram Stories, Kar, 27, accused the Texas native of cheating on Jenner “every single f–king night” with other women.

Scott, for his part, took to social media to deny the allegations. “It’s a lot of weird s–t going on,” he wrote on October 22 via Instagram Story. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

In a second social media post, the “Sicko Mode” rapper again attempted to set the record straight, writing, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄.” The social media uploaded included a photo from Valentine’s Day of his dining room table which seemed to belong to his and Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi. (The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has remained tight-lipped about the drama.)

The insider notes that claims from women about Scott being unfaithful are “always shocking” but they don’t bother the couple. “He was fast to deny the rumor because he has nothing to hide. There’s always a false narrative being spread about him and he will continue to deny,” the source adds.

The reality star and the musician originally started dating in April 2017 and secretly welcomed their first child together in February 2018.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the beauty mogul wrote alongside a lengthy Instagram video documenting her pregnancy at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

In February, the twosome expanded their family with their second child, a son. Since then, another source told Us that Jenner and Scott are not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“The priority has been about taking care of the kids,” the insider shared in May, adding that the California native “goes back and forth” about potentially getting married. “[They are] keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term.”

The insider continued: “[Kylie] does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper