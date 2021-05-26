Baby babble! Prince Harry, Fergie and more celebrity parents have revealed their kids’ epic first words over the years.

The Duke of Sussex welcomed his son, Archie, with Meghan Markle in May 2019, and his first word was “three syllables,” Harry told James Corden nearly two years later.

Not only did the little one say “crocodile” to start, but he also said “waffles” every morning. The former military pilot explained in February 2021: “My grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie, so for breakfast now, Meg makes a beautiful organic mix, [puts it] in the waffle maker and out it comes. He loves it.”

Three months later, the royal family member revealed more of his toddler’s first words in his AppleTV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

“I’ve got a photo up [of my late mom, Princess Diana], in his nursery, and one of the first words that he said apart from ‘Mama’ [and] ‘Papa’ was then ‘Grandma. Grandma Diana,’” Harry said in April 2021. “It’s the sweetest thing. At the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here. … I wish she was around for Archie.”

As for Fergie, her son Axl’s first word was a single syllable. The former Black Eyed Peas member told E! News in April 2014 that her and Josh Duhamel’s son was “talking now” — or at least “formulating what he thinks are words.”

The “Big Girls Don’t Cry” singer explained, “We’re kind of trying to figure it out. There’s, like, ‘Ba.’ We think it’s ball. He says it when the ball is around, so we’re thinking his first word [is] ball maybe. He also says, ‘Mama.’”

Three years later, Fergie and Duhamel called it quits. The former couple coparent their little one, saying on The Talk in October 2017 that they were “making it work.”

The Grammy winner explained at the time: “I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation. The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents. All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically is staying the same, except we’re not a romantic couple anymore. I love Josh. … We’re both working full time right now.”

Keep scrolling for more stars sharing their little ones’ first words, from Amal Clooney to Justin Timberlake.