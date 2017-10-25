Fergie and Josh Duhamel are still a team despite announcing their split last month. The “You Already Know” singer opened up about coparenting with the actor during an appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, October 24.

“I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation. The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents,” the 42-year-old told the panel, including Julie Chen and fellow guest Mario Lopez. (Fergie was the Saved by the Bell alum’s first kiss back in the day.)

“All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically is staying the same, except we’re not a romantic couple anymore,” she continued. “I love Josh. We’re making it work. We’re both working full time right now.”

She added: “We are just making it happen. We’ve got Axl and we’re just working parents.”

Fergie and Duhamel, 44, who are parents of 4-year-old son Axl, began dating in 2004 before trying the knot in 2009. They announced the end of their eight-year marriage last month, but separated months earlier.

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” Fergie tells Wendy Williams in an interview, which is set to air Thursday. “We forever have that project [of parenting] together. And we’re doing the best we can.”

