Fergie: I Wanted to Stay Married to Josh Duhamel ‘Forever’

Fergie is opening up about splitting from Josh Duhamel after eight years of marriage. “It wasn’t my plan,” the singer, 42, said in a preview clip for The Wendy Williams Show’s Thursday, October 26, episode. “I wanted to stay married forever.”

Through tears, Fergie explained that she “loves Josh” as he is the father of their 4-year-old son, Axl. “We forever have that project together,” she said. “And we’re doing the best we can.”

Although the couple announced their split in September, they had parted ways months earlier. “They had been having problems for the past year,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “He moved out around early spring.”

A second source added: “They are both really good people and committed to their son, but they are too different to make it work.”

The former couple confirmed their split in a joint statement to Us Weekly: “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

In the wake of their separation, the singer is adamant that there’s no bad blood between the pair. “We’re great friends, Josh and I, there’s so much love that we have for each other,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month. “We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We’re just not a romantic couple anymore.”

