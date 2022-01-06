Proud mom! Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby boy in September 2021 — and their little one already has something to say.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 29, said in a Wednesday, January 5, Instagram Story video, noting that the Migos member, 30, also witnessed their 4-month-old son’s milestone. “I put this on everything I love. Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back, ‘Yeah!’”

The New York native, who is also the mother of daughter Kulture, 3, noted that her youngest child recently said “hello” as well while watching Cocomelon.

“I don’t know if that’s, like, a [coronavirus] pandemic thing,” the Grammy winner went on to tell her followers. “I don’t know if this is normal. This s–t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7. You’re talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You’re talking for real.”

While Cardi has yet to share her infant’s name, the Hustlers star has been open about her postpartum journey since his birth. “I lost so much blood, guys,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum wrote via Instagram Stories in September 2021 of her “crazy ass delivery.”

The former reality star tweeted that same month about her “weird postpartum hormones,” writing, “Can’t wait till these … completely leave my body. I be crying for no reason.”

The Cardi Tries star attempted to give a glimpse of her “morning routine” earlier this month with the newborn and Kulture, although it got “busy quick.” She wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 4: “Finished feeding [my son] and putting him back to sleep. I’ll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few again. Now he’s awake and full energy while I have NONE. Fed, burped, changed.”

In addition to their two kids, Offset is also the father of three children from previous relationships — Jordan, 12, Kody and Kalea, both 6.

The Georgia native praised his wife’s relationship with her stepkids, telling Ellen DeGeneres in June 2021 that Cardi treats them “the same way” as her own. “She always just give[s] me love. My other kids who ain’t hers, she gives them love,” the “Bad and Boujee” rapper gushed at the time. “It’s a beautiful thing.”