Big boy! Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell’s 7-month-old son, Dutton, is growing up fast.

“He’s starting to make noises now,” the country singer, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 13, after taking a SoulCycle class at Boston’s Back Bay studio. “He did say ‘mama’ — at least Lauren is counting it as ‘mama.’”

The North Carolina native, who is currently on his Fill Them Boots tour, explained, “I heard that he was going to [have] the potential to say ‘dada’ first because they usually say the ‘d,’ but he has been saying ‘baba baba’ and ‘mama mama.’ And of course, she wanted to count it. So I’m gonna give it to her.”

The songwriter noted that while their little one “is not crawling yet,” he is “getting close” and reaching other milestones in the meantime.

“He’s got a lot of personality that’s starting to show,” Lane told Us. “The first five months, they don’t do much of anything. They’re just lying around. But he’s … starting to make loud screams and laughs and all kinds of stuff. He’s getting into a fun age. I feel like every day is something new that we’re seeing.”

He and the Bachelor alum, 31, welcomed their son in June 2021 and are considering giving Dutton a baby brother or sister.

“For the first five months we were saying, ‘If you have more than one child, you’d have to be the craziest person in the world,’” Lane joked. “Now that he’s getting into that fun age and starting to sleep a little bit more, it definitely starts changing your mind and now I see how people forget how hard it is. Even though it’s still incredibly hard, I think you start realizing maybe [he] should … have someone to play with.”

The “Take Back Home Girl” singer clarified that he and the Bachelor Nation member are “not trying” for baby No. 2 just yet.

For now, Lane is working on getting back in shape, joking to Us that he has “the worst dad bod.”

The University of North Carolina grad said, “Every time I’m eating something I shouldn’t, Lauren’s like, ‘Oh, let’s make better choices.’ But having a 7-month-old, I’ve definitely not been able to stay in the kind of shape that I have been in for quite some time, but I’m getting back. The SoulCycle class today was the start that I needed to … get back in shape.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper