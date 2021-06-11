Lauren Bushnell’s little one has arrived! The Bachelor alum gave birth on Tuesday, June 8, to her and husband Chris Lane’s first child.

“Dutton Walker Lane born June 8th, 2021,” Bushnell wrote on Thursday, June 10, via Instagram. “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you. Now back to baby cuddles and praising Jesus over and over again for this little miracle!! 🙏”

The Bachelor Nation member, 31, announced in December 2020 that she was pregnant, sharing a video from an ultrasound appointment. “A dream. Except I’m not dreaming,” the Oregon native wrote via Instagram. “I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby.”

The country singer, 36, shared the same footage to his own account, writing, “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama.”

The social media uploads came six months after the former ABC personality told her Instagram followers that she was “very excited” to start a family but struggling to conceive.

Bushnell shared more details in a January blog post, writing that she had been off of birth control for four or five months when she began to “worry.”

“I couldn’t help but compare my situation with those of my friends who it happened very easily for, a lot of the time unplanned,” Bushnell explained. “Mentally, this was a really hard part of the journey. I assumed there was something wrong with me. Chris would see how disappointed and worried I would get, and I could tell he felt really bad. … It took a couple months of [ovulation strips and progesterone tests], but I think [that] really helped. That confirmation calmed my mind, stress, and worry and it allowed me to let go.”

The former flight attendant “wants a lot” of children, Lane exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020, noting that Bushnell “grew up with three siblings.”

“When it happens, it happens,” the “Big, Big Plans” singer said at the time of their future family plans. “I don’t really know [the timing]. We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”

The North Carolina native added that he had high hopes for his wife’s mothering skills, explaining that she was “great” with their dogs.

The couple tied the knot in October 2019 in Nashville, four months after their engagement. Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins after competing for his heart on the 20th season of The Bachelor.