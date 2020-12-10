Growing and glowing! After announcing her first pregnancy in December 2020, Lauren Bushnell slowly began showing off her baby bump more and more.

Bushnell shared a clip to Instagram of her ultrasound set to an acoustic version of “Big, Big Plans,” a song that was written by her husband, Chris Lane. The country artist initially unveiled the heartfelt track when announcing the couple’s engagement.

“A dream ☁️️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dad’s hand, watching you dance around in my belly,” she captioned the post. “Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you, Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏 .”

Sharing the same footage as his wife, Lane expressed his excitement for the couple’s next chapter. “Prayer works!” he wrote at the time. “Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻 @laurenlane.”

Days after confirming the exciting news, the former Bachelor contestant began showing glimpses of her baby bump. She took to her Instagram Story to share a photo from Thanksgiving, in which she covered her midriff with her arm while facing inward. She then posted a video that was taken later that day, giving a full look at her growth.

“Baby was really making an appearance on Thanksgiving,” she wrote. “And this was pre-stuffing and turkey 🙀.”

Bushnell additionally shared a photo of her progress since Thanksgiving. The reality star was dressed up in athleisure as she placed her hand above her baby bump.

“Finally feeling better over the last few weeks and [I’ve] been able to sneak in 15-20 minute daily workouts,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Feels so good to not be a couch potato anymore.”

The former flight attendant added that her infant is “due [in the] beginning of June.”

Bushnell and Lane wed in Nashville in October 2019. Seven months after their fall wedding, the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner told Us Weekly exclusively how many kids he hoped to have with his wife.

“When it happens, it happens. I don’t really know,” he admitted in May 2020. “We don’t know if we’re completely ready for that yet, but we’re also not not going to try either. When it does [happen], it’ll be the right time.”

Lane said that he would be fine with just two kids but believes that Bushnell likely wants more, adding, “Lauren grew up with three other siblings. She probably wants a lot from what I’ve heard.”

Two months later, the mom-to-be shared her desire to start a family while celebrating the pair’s one-year engagement anniversary. “We got engaged about a year ago and y’all, I don’t know what I did to deserve this man,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2020. “About to get personal, but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time, but it just hasn’t happened yet.”

Scroll down to see photos of Bushnell’s baby bump progress.