No doubt about it! Lauren Bushnell “definitely” wants more children with Chris Lane after son Dutton’s birth.

“I’m not sure how many in terms of, like, two or three, but I want to give Dutton a sibling,” the Bachelor alum, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 20, while promoting the Lauren Lane X Sonoma Goods For Life collection, available only at Kohl’s. “Although Chris and I joke all the time when Dutton is being a handful, ‘You better straighten out or you’re not going to get a sibling.’ But no, for sure [we want more].”

The former reality star noted that she “grew up with three siblings of her own” who are now her “best friends,” saying, “I hope that we’re blessed with another baby.”

The Oregon native and the country singer, 36, welcomed their now-4-month-old son in June. The couple named their baby boy after a last name featured on the Yellowstone TV show.

“Before I was pregnant, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s such a cute name. Maybe if we have a boy one day, we could name him [that],’” the Bachelor Nation member told Us on Wednesday. “So I added it to my little short list of names that I loved. Then when we found out we were pregnant with a boy, we narrowed down our list and decided on Dutton.”

While the little one already loves music like his dad, Dutton is “a little bit sassy” like his mom.

“I think I’ve been served a taste of my own medicine,” Bushnell joked. “I definitely tend to be a little more strong-willed, and I think I was a strong-willed baby. Chris is definitely the more, like, laidback, easygoing parent.”

The former ABC personality has been open about her struggles with breast-feeding and postpartum anxiety via Instagram since becoming a mom, telling Us that she has been leaning on The Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham and Amanda Stanton for support.

“She’s kind of been through it all,” Bushnell said of the California native, 31. “Lauren, she and I had [our] babies … at about the same time. So she and I have gone back and forth mostly just supporting each other, like, ‘You got this.’ Because it is so hard.”

The former flight attendant noted that she is being extra intentional about not pressuring herself to bounce back to her pre-baby body, even doing a photo shoot for her collection five months postpartum.

“I really wanted it to be inclusive,” the Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After alum told Us. “Size inclusivity was a really big thing for me, so we were able to do that. … It was really fun to try to design pieces that worked for [everyone].”

The Lauren Lane X Sonoma Goods For Life collection dropped on Monday, October 18, with sizes ranging from XS to 5X.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi