Future Harry Potter fan! Rupert Grint is slowly but surely introducing his daughter, Wednesday, to the franchise.

“I’ve already started showing her the trailers,” the actor, 33, told Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, March 9. “She has a wand and a Pez dispenser with my head on it. We don’t feed her Pez, but she has [the dispenser].”

The England native has been introducing his and Georgia Groome’s 22-month-old to another of his projects as well — Servant. Grint previously told Entertainment Tonight that he brought her on set for season 3 of the Apple TV+ show.

“It’s a weird place to be, especially when Wednesday first came,” the Snatch star told the outlet in December 2021. “She thought she was at Sesame Street, which was very far away from Sesame Street. But yeah, it’s really interesting.”

During his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance, Grint said that the little one even listens to him practice his lines in his dressing room. “My character says the F-word a lot and now she just says it whenever she’s excited,” Grint explained. “We were at the toy store today, and she was just walking around dropping it. … We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it.”

He went on to gush to Fallon, 47, about Wednesday’s milestones. “Now she’s kind of talking and doing things because for so long babies just don’t do anything,” he explained. “She’s speaking, she’s talking, she’s got opinions. She says ‘Dada.’ She says ‘Mama.’ It was kind of at the same time.”

Grint subsequently noted that his daughter’s “good name” was inspired by The Addams Family. “[I’ve] just always loved the name,” he added, calling the moniker both “strong” and “memorable.”

The “G” middle initial, however, was “inspired by” a pair of actors. “We love the idea of an initial like Samuel L. Jackson and Jamie Foxx [have]. Kind of speaking the initial, so she’s Wednesday G. Grint,” he said. (Jackson, 73, just so happened to also be a guest during the same episode of the show.)

News broke in April 2020 that Grint and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star, 30, were expecting their first baby. Wednesday arrived the following month.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly in May 2020. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Wednesday made her Instagram debut six months later when the Wild Target star made an account. “Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am,” the new dad captioned a father-daughter selfie in November 2021. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

