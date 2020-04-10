Rupert Grint Is Expecting 1st Child With Pregnant Girlfriend Georgia Groome

Magic is in the air! Rupert Grint and his pregnant girlfriend, Georgia Groome, are expecting their first child, Us Weekly confirms.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a publicist for the two told Us on Friday, April 10. In Touch was the first to break the couple’s pregnancy news.

Grint, 31, began dating the actress in 2011. Seven years later, the actor opened up to The Guardian about his family plans.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?” the Harry Potter star asked in December 2018, referring to his character, Ron Weasley. “It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

Grint went on to say at the time: “I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.”

When the Snatch star was a kid himself, he was “quite shy.” In fact, that’s why Grint fell in love with acting. He explained to the outlet: “You could hide behind the character and be someone completely different. I did loads of school plays and fêtes, and I once dressed up as Mystic Meg.”

The English star was cast in the first Harry Potter film in 2001, alongside Danielle Radcliffe as the title character and Emma Watson as Hermione.

“For the first few … I was living the dream,” Grint told The Guardian in 2018. “The reason I auditioned was because I loved the books. When I got to film three or four, I started to feel an overwhelming weight of responsibility because they were so phenomenally popular. The whole press and red carpet thing was an attack on the senses. I don’t excel in that kind of environment.”

As for Groome, the actress made her acting debut in a 2001 TV film A Fish Out of Water. She is best known for her 2006 film, London to Brighton.