A magical moment! Rupert Grint shared the first photo of his and Georgia Groome’s 6-month-old daughter on Tuesday, November 10, after joining Instagram.

“Hey Instagram … only 10 years late, but here I am,” the Harry Potter star, 32, captioned a selfie with his little one. “Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

In the social media upload, the actor’s daughter faced away from the camera. She rested her head on her dad’s chest while wearing a pink sweater.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the England native was expecting his first child with his pregnant girlfriend, 28. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a publicist for Grint and the actress told Us at the time.

The following month, the pair were “delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl.” The couple’s rep told Us in May: “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

Grint’s former costar Daniel Radcliffe told Andy Cohen later that same month that he was “happy for” the Snatch star. “It’s also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are,” the Broadway star, 31, said at the time.

Cohen, 52, replied, “It’s weird for all of us.”

Grint previously spoke about his future family plans with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star in December 2018, saying that he wanted to “settle down and have kids soon.”

He told The Guardian at the time: “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with. I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.”