A magical moment! Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome announced on Thursday, May 7, that their baby girl has arrived.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” the couple’s rep told Us Weekly. “We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.”

News broke in April that the Harry Potter star, 31, and the actress, 28, had a baby on the way. “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” their rep told In Touch at the time.

The pair started dating in 2011. The actor opened up about his family plans with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star in December 2018.

“I’d like to settle down and have kids soon.” Grint told Guardian at the time. “If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

He went on to tell the outlet: “I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.”

Grint opened up about his own childhood at the time, saying he was “quite shy,” which led to his love of acting.

“You could hide behind the character and be someone completely different,” the Snatch star explained. “I did loads of school plays and fêtes, and I once dressed up as Mystic Meg.”

The Essex, England, native was cast in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001 and played Ron Weasley until the franchise’s final movie a decade later. As for Groome, she made her acting debut in 2001’s Fish Out of Water, but is best known for starring to London to Brighton in 2006.

Ahead of their daughter’s birth, Grint gushed over midwife Sam Halliwell for her work on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Hearing your story is insane,” he told the Birmingham’s Women’s Hospital worker last month during the One World: Together at Home special in the U.K. “The sacrifices that you make is truly inspiring. It’s very Gryffindor behavior. Thank you so much.”