Baby on board! Georgia Groome is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Rupert Grint.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” the couple’s publicist told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, April 10.

The news came after the Harry Potter star, 31, and the actress, 28, were spotted grocery shopping in London on Thursday, April 9. Her noticeable baby bump led to pregnancy speculation.

The duo have been dating since 2011, though their relationship has been low-profile. In fact, some fans expressed disbelief in December 2018 when a photo of them went viral on Twitter. “I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ????” the tweet read.

Grint opened up about his love life and plans for the future in a December 2018 interview with The Guardian. “I’d like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?” he quipped. “It’s quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint’s a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with.”

The Servant actor added: “I don’t know what the future holds. I’m just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.”

Grint looked back on his own childhood at the time too, noting he was “quite shy” and that led him to get into acting. “You could hide behind the character and be someone completely different,” he explained. “I did loads of school plays and fêtes, and I once dressed up as Mystic Meg.”

The Snatch alum starred in the Harry Potter film series, which included eight movies based on J. K. Rowling’s books, from 2001 to 2011. Among the core cast of himself, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, he is the first to become a parent.

