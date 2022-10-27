Every Jaw-Dropping Look Kylie Jenner Has Worn Since Welcoming Baby Number 2

Cue the smoke! Since welcoming her second child — a baby boy — with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner has served Us some major fashion moments.

From the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, the beauty mogul has consistently turned heads, and we can’t get enough. For fashion’s biggest night in May 2022, Jenner made quite the statement in an Off-White wedding dress, which she accessorized with a baseball that she wore backwards. The eye-catching gown comprised a sheer T-shirt that showed the sweetheart necklace of the dress’s bodice underneath and flowed into a voluminous skirt.

The Kardashians star, who is also mom to daughter Stormi with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, delivered even more drama at a string of fashion shows in the City of Love months later. In September 2022, she attended the Acne Studios spring 2023 runway, wearing an angelic white cape gown that hugged her famous figure. She also dazzled at the Schiaparelli preview, wearing a royal blue velvet gown from the label. The sultry number was equipped with a sweetheart neckline and a flared skirt. Jenner styled the design with a dramatic black choker that featured a human heart-shaped charm.

While it seems Jenner can’t get any hotter, the TV personality admitted to struggling with her postpartum figure. “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” the Kardashians star said in a March 2022 Instagram Story video. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

She echoed similar sentiments in a September 2022 episode of her famous family’s Hulu series. “I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel that way at all. Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process.”

Jenner added: “I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenner’s drool-worthy post-baby style: