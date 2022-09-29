Bonjour, style lovers! Paris Fashion Week kicked off with a bang as stars including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and more traveled to the city of love to celebrate spring/summer 2023 trends.

Jenner, 25, made her grand entrance at the Acne Studios presentation on Wednesday, September 28, stepping out in an angelic cape gown that highlighted her famous figure. The reality star paired the floor-length number with oversized white sunglasses and wore her black tresses in a sleek bun. It was a big day for the Kylie Cosmetics founder as she also attended the Balmain show later that evening. The beauty mogul slipped out of her white gown and into woven mini dress that featured a plunging neckline.

The Balmain event turned into a party thanks to Cher. The Grammy winner, 76, closed out the show, rocking a figure-hugging bodysuit and platform boots down the runway. As she showcased her modeling skills, her hit “Strong Enough” played in the background.

Ashley Graham also walked in the show, donning an abstract-patterned blazer dress that featured a corset bodice. “BALMAIN. thank you @olivier_rousteing for being the sweetest soul,” the Nebraska native, 34, captioned an Instagram carousel of her runway moment, praising the label’s creative director.

Jenner maintained momentum when she attended the Schiaparelli preview on Thursday, September 29. The TV personality was a ravishing sight in a royal blue velvet gown from the label. The sultry number was equipped with a sweetheart neckline and a flared skirt. Jenner styled the design with a dramatic black choker that featured a human heart-shaped charm. Graham also attended the show, wearing a skintight black halter dress that was finalized with a gold chain. On the runway, creative director Daniel Roseberry unveiled avant-garde pieces from gold-plated suit dresses to hooded gowns and more.

The Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, September 27, was also noteworthy. Bieber, 25, looked pretty in a pink capped-sleeved mini dress, which she dressed with black pumps. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley delivered drama in a black gown that was designed with a gathered bodice. Kate Moss was also present, donning a ruched mini dress and a plush fur coat.

The collection — brought to life by Anthony Vaccarello — was inspired by dancer Martha Graham, Women’s Wear Daily reported. The line included sheer dresses, cutout jumpsuits and floor-length coats — all of which clung to the bodies of the models that walked down the runway.

Keep scrolling to see more highlights from Paris Fashion Week: