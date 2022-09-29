Drum roll, please! Cher made a surprise appearance at the Balmain spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, leaving audience members shook.

The iconic songstress, 76, closed out the event on Wednesday, September 28, strutting down the runway in a futuristic catsuit. The edgy look featured a corset bodice, gloved sleeves and knee pads. The hitmaker paired the piece with platform boots and wore her signature jet black tresses in loose curls. She also rocked electric blue eyeshadow and a soft pink lip.

As she graced the catwalk, her hit “Strong Enough” played in the background, according to videos shared via social media. At the end of the runway, she shared a warm embrace with the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing — and the crowd went wild.

The latest Balmain collection looked like a work of art as models, including Ashley Graham, debuted sculptural dresses, asymmetrical skirts, whimsical suits, mosaic-patterned frocks and edgy accessories — all in earthy shades like cocoa, tawny, sage and taupe.

Rousteing, 36, explained to Vogue that the line was inspired by nature as he used fabrics made of paper and banana. “We all saw climate change this summer. We all saw fires around the world. And coming back with a show in September, thinking about whether our pants are going to be high-waisted or low-waisted — it seems a bit futile to me.”

He added: “I have friends who tell me they don’t want to have kids, because what will our world be like tomorrow? And at the end of the day, it’s not about taste. It’s not about aesthetics.”

The show was attended by Kylie Jenner, Chiara Ferragni and Neymar. Jenner, 25, who attended with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, showed off her curves in a woven mini dress that featured a plunging neckline and a see-through construction. Karanikolaou, 25, sported a similar look in a deeper hue.

Paris Fashion Week kicked off on Monday, September 26, and will end on Tuesday, October 4. In addition to Balmain, brands including Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and The Row have presented new designs. Valentino, Coperni, Givenchy, Hermes, Chanel and Balenciaga are slated to showcase new pieces later in the week.

Keep scrolling to see Cher at the Balmain show: