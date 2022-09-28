Ladies and gentlemen, Kylie Jenner. The reality star jetted to France for Paris Fashion Week in a look that had Us gasping for air.

The Kardashians star, 25, attended the Acne Studios spring 2023 show on Wednesday, September 28, wearing an angelic white cape dress. The floor-length number fit the TV personality’s body like a glove thanks to the frock’s draping design. Jenner accessorized with spiked earrings and had her hair styled in a sleek bun. She also wore white bug-eye sunglasses, giving the ensemble a futuristic edge.

At the event, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was seated next to her pal Justine Skye. The singer, 27, looked just as hot in a light wash denim dress and wooden heels.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have taken fashion month by storm.

During Milan Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian unveiled her collection with Dolce & Gabbana. The Skims founder, 41, joined forces with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana on a line of her favorite archival looks from the ’90s and early 2000s, which they dubbed Ciao, Kim. Models owned the runway on Saturday, September 24, in corset dresses, silver frocks, sheer jumpsuits and more as a black-and-white clip of Kardashian eating spaghetti played in the background.

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the years with Domenico and Stefano. And I think over the summer when I was at my sister [Kourtney Kardashian]‘s wedding, they saw all of the looks that I pulled,” she said in a video interview with Vogue, referring to the lace gowns and mesh ensembles she wore to Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker‘s wedding in Portofino, Italy. “I have a really big Dolce & Gabbana archive … They were asking me where I got it and how I styled it this way. We just started having these conversations about their archives, to represent the archives.”

A week prior to Kim’s big moment, Kourtney launched her first collection with Boohoo during New York Fashion Week after being announced as the retailer’s newest sustainability ambassador. On September 13, the Poosh founder hosted a runway show for her collab, which included lace catsuits, sequin blazers and loungewear made with recycled materials. Though Kourtney plans to help reduce the brand’s carbon footprint, critics slammed her for joining forces with a fast fashion brand.

She addressed the backlash ahead of the fashion show, sharing “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s a bad for our planet.”

She added: “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose,” Kourtney continued. (She previously launched a clothing line with PrettyLittleThing.)

Keep scrolling to see Jenner at Paris Fashion Week: