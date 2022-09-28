Red hot! Alexandra Daddario sat in the front row at the Dior Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2023 Show during Paris Fashion Week (alongside luminaries including Natalie Portman, Blackpink’s Jisoo and Rosamund Pike) and her makeup made a major statement.
With a striking red lip and decidedly neutral eyes with subtle sparkle, the White Lotus star radiated French Girl chic. Her makeup pro, Lottie Stannard, let Us in on the building blocks of the look, and even better, she shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps.
As for the inspiration for the classic-with-an-edge makeup, Stannard says she riffed off Daddario’s Dior Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri outfit. “Alex was wearing a beautiful black and white suit, so naturally, we had to do a red lip,” the pro tells Us.
Indeed, the 36-year-old Wildflower actress rocked a beyond-fabulous ensemble including a black blouse, embroidered cropped cream jacket with matching corset and high waist black pants. Dripping in Dior, she accessorized the look with an embroidered saddle bag and the fashion house’s trademark J’Adior ribbon slingback pumps.
Stannard played off the stark tones of the fashion with a bold pout as the centerpiece, she then “complemented the lip with a soft, smokey eye using copper and beige tones for balance.” The result: An elevated yet totally wearable look that’s easy for anyone to pull off this fall or holiday season.
When wearing a bright lip, perfecting flawless skin is essential. Stannard used all Dior products, apropos of the event. She started with Forever Skin Glow Foundation in shade 2N and Forever Skin Correct concealer in 1.5N for the foundation of the look. Backstage Face & Body Powder-No-Powder in 2N, Backstage Rosy Glow Blush in 001 Pink and Rouge Blush in 219 Rose Montaigne contributed to Daddario’s glowing complexion.
For the eyes, Diorshow Brow Styler in. 001 Universal Dark Brown and On Set Brow in OO set arches. Shades from the 5 Couleurs Couture 519 Nude Dentelle and Forever Natural Bronzer in 01 Fair Bronze added dimension and whisper-light shimmer to lids and temples.
And for that stunner of a crimson pout? Look no further than Rouge Dior Forever in the brand’s signature red 999 Forever, anchored by Lip Contour pencil in 999.
Scroll through to watch the magic happen!