Prepare to be escorted to a world of colorful couture, whimsical landscapes and all the happy feels, because Natalie Portman’s latest Miss Dior campaign, Wake Up for Love, serves up a floral fantasy land.

The 40-year-old actress, who has been the face of the brand since 2010, reprised her role once again to promote the new Miss Dior Eau de Perfume, which will be released on September 1.

Flowers take center stage in the campaign, creating a colorful, happiness-inducing scene from start to finish. Take Portman’s dress for example, which she oh-so joyfully wears while jumping around on a hotel bed.

Designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, the gorgeous pleated silk gown (which took 500 hours to make!!!) is embroidered with “Millefiori” flowers — which are all hand panted, printed and embroidered.

“These unusual wild flowers drawings are at crossroads between classical influences and an extremely contemporary approach,” the brand said in a press release. “Incisive lines which express a free-wheeling encounter between Dior hyper-femininity and confident, triumphant modernity.”

When it comes to driving around town — in a white truck filled with multi-colored flowers no less — Portman takes a more casual approach, wearing a head scarf and linen button down. She sings at the top of her lungs and screams on the top of a cliff, basically living her best life and feeling all the feels.

If Portman’s look of pure joy isn’t enough to convince you to press the add to cart button on the new scent, the gorgeous bottle, which features a “couture bow,” most certainly will.

“A few centimeters of absolute luxury tied at the neck of the bottle, made in France and created in secret in the ateliers of Maître Rubanier Julien Faure, a 5th generation ribbon-maker,” Dior Beauty wrote via Instagram. “Since 1864, Julien Faure has been one of the last craftsmen to use the shuttle weaving technique, which allows for the creation of extraordinary and custom-made ribbons, like the one that now adorns the designer fragrance, Miss Dior.”

As for the juice inside? Well, expect it to smell like a “colorful floral bouquet” and the “splendor of flowers.”

Fans can’t wait to get their hands on the new drop, which retails for $138 (100mL), $108 (50mL) or $82 (30mL), either.

“I have seen this video more than ten times, it has a special relaxing feeling,” a fan wrote. Another person said, “Ok need this,” with a string of heart eye emojis.