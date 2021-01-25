Lip service! Dior’s wildly popular Rouge Dior Couture lipstick relaunches this month and Natalie Portman fronts the gorgeous campaign shot by iconic fashion photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh in Paris, of course.

The lipstick formula has long been a favorite of celebrities for the red carpet. Cynthia Erivo wore shade #219 Rose Montaigne for the 2020 Emmy Awards, Nina Dobrev hit the carpet for the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala in the bold, red shade #999. Tessa Thompson chose the perfect nude hue, #434 Promenade, when she sat front row at a Dior Haute Couture Show and Awkwafina rocked #844, a rich hot orange, for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

But now, the French fashion house has masterminded a new formula loaded with natural ingredients including red peony extract to boost moisture and pomegranate blossom essence to help blur fine lines. And for the first time ever, all 75 shades of the updated lipstick is available in environmentally-friendly refills. Buy the chic case accented by the classic CD belt ring for $38, and when you finish the bullet, minis of every shade are available for $30.

In addition to a wider shade range, the hues, which range from nudes to pinks, purples and, of course, reds, come in four textures including a velvety matte, satin, metallic and shimmer. There’s also a brand-new clear lip balm that’s been added to the line.

So let’s discuss the beyond-fabulous images that amplify the elevated-naturals relaunch! Who better to front the campaign than Natalie Portman, 39, a longtime Dior spokesmodel and a vegetarian since age 9? The actress stuns in a series of photos that evoke the magic and splendor of Paris, posing in front of the Eiffel Tower and in and around the unique architecture of the City of Lights. Even the wardrobe on the shoot had significance when it came to representing the new lipstick formula — all of the accessories were crafted from vegan leather!

