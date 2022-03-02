Who’s who?! Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber look alike as is, but when the mother-daughter duo decided to dress in matching outfits, it took their twinning status to a whole new level.

The 56-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 1, to share a series of photos from Paris Fashion Week — and the main image had just about everyone doing a double take.

In the snap, Crawford and her daughter, 20, posed for a picture on the streets of the City of Love wearing matching camel-colored coats. They each accessorized the outerwear with black boots, oversized shades and leather bags.

The pair obviously sent social media spiraling, with many taking to the comments section of Crawford’s Instagram post. Elle Macpherson said, “Love you twinning,” while Naomi Campbell, Sara Foster and makeup artist Jodie Boland dropped red heart emojis.

Fans took a similar tune as celebs. “One face,” a user wrote, while another said, “You guys are not mother and daughter, you are twins.”

While the duo certainly had a chance to explore the city, they were also in town to work. Both ladies walked in runway shows during Paris Fashion Week.

In fact, they even walked the runway together at the Off-White fashion show on Monday, February 28, which marked the brand’s first presentation since the passing of founder and creative director Virgil Abloh.

Abloh passed away in September 2021 following his private battle with cancer. In addition to his role at Off-White, he also served as the creative director for Louis Vuitton menswear.

Following the show, Gerber, who wore a voluminous mini dress, took to Instagram to share her appreciation. “For you, V,” she wrote with a white dove emoji. “We all felt you there last night We were all waiting for you to walk through the door. We all love you so much. Thank you for your art, you changed the world. VIRGIL FOREVER.”

Crawford, who stunned in a tulle skirt and cropped jacket, also shared a chip from the show, captioning her video, “This one’s for Virgil.”

The collection was a first for the streetwear brand, as they presented a handful of couture ensembles. “A manifesto for his democratic and inclusive fashion revolution, this disruptive debut ‘high fashion’ collection conceived and designed by Virgil takes the establishment’s most sacred symbols and turns them on their head,” the brand explained via Instagram.

