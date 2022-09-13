Kourtney Kardashian has heard your complaints. The reality star is speaking out in defense of her BooHoo collaboration after the collection was met with criticism by fans.

The 43-year-old Poosh founder, who prides herself on leading an eco-friendly lifestyle, posted a lengthy message via Instagram on Tuesday, September 13, addressing backlash surrounding the collab and BooHoo’s decision to announce her as their newest sustainability ambassador.

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s a bad for our planet,” Kardashian wrote alongside images of herself in pieces from the drop.

The Hulu star went on to share that she knew the project would raise eyebrows, but she decided to move forward.

“I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere,” she continued. “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing BooHoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful.”

The California native then shared that the “noise” her new venture has caused is “exactly” what she was hoping for.

“I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose,” Kardashian continued. (The former E! star previously launched a clothing line with PrettyLittleThing.)

She concluded her message by opening up the floor for others to weigh in.

“I invite any experts who have ideas, suggestions ( I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more) to reach out,” Kardashian wrote. “I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”

Kardashian’s new role and partnership with BooHoo was revealed on September 6. With BooHoo, the TV personality will launch two collections that offer garments made of “recycled fibers,” the brand shared in a press release.

The first collection, which launches on Tuesday — during New York Fashion Week — includes 46 pieces and vintage styles sourced by John Hickling of Glass Onion Vintage. Shoppers can expect to find dresses, coats, loungewear as well as boots and sandals. The capsule ranges in price from $6 to $100. The second collection is set to drop in the spring.

Additionally, Kardashian is releasing a social content series that follows her as she brings the collection to life and learns more about reducing fashion’s carbon footprint.

Her work with BooHoo comes amid the launch of her new business, Lemme — a line of vitamins and supplements.