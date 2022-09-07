Kourtney Kardashian has a new role. The reality star has been named BooHoo‘s newest sustainability ambassador — and the news has left fans divided.

The fashion brand announced the partnership via a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, September 6. In her new role, the California native, 43, who has long advocated for environmentally conscious practices, will launch two collections that offer garments made of “recycled fibers,” Boohoo revealed in a press release.

The first collection, which launches on September 13 — during New York Fashion Week — includes 46 pieces and vintage styles sourced by John Hickling of Glass Onion Vintage. Shoppers can expect to find dresses, coats, loungewear as well as boots and sandals. The capsule ranges in price from $6 to $100. The second collection is set to drop in the spring.

In glimpses shared via social media, Kardashian is seen modeling a metallic puffer, an edgy leather jacket and a sheer dress.

Speaking on her decision to align with BooHoo, the Hulu star revealed that she was skeptical at first.

“When BooHoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fashion industry on our planet,” the TV personality said in a statement. “BooHoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line. It’s been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part.”

She added: “There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements.”

Kardashian’s attempt to make a greener fashion industry extends beyond clothes.

In collaboration with BooHoo, Kardashian is releasing a social content series that follows her as she brings the collection to life and learns more about reducing fashion’s carbon footprint. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum will also speak with sustainability experts.

“We are delighted to be working with Kourtney,” Carol Kane, co-founder and executive director BooHoo group, said in a statement. “We all know there’s an environmental and social cost to producing clothes, but there are ways the fashion industry can be smarter. BooHoo has taken the bold decision to listen to our customers when they tell us they want to make more sustainable choices, but that the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are.”

Kane asserted, however, that “education is key” and that together, Kardashian and BooHoo are using this partnership as an opportunity to “speak directly to millions of people across the globe and deliver something we don’t believe has been done before.”

Kardashian’s new gig, however, is getting slammed by some potential consumers.

“Kourtney Kardashian being Boohoo’s Sustainability Ambassador is the joke of the day,” a critic wrote via Twitter after the news broke. A second fan tweeted: “Do you think Kourtney Kardashian flew on her private jet to her BooHoo sustainable fashion line meetings?”

A third wrote: “KourtneyKardashian partnering with @Bohoo is ridiculous. The Kardashians are not sustainable at all private jet, green lawns during a water crisis. Working with one of the worst companies in the industry is such a contradiction for @PooshDotCom.”

Others, meanwhile, are excited for the new collaboration.

“Wow love this,” wrote one fan in the comments section of BooHoo’s announcement post. Another fan commented, “Epic.” Several other social media users commented several fire emojis.