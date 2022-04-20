Going Green! Shop These Sustainable Brands for Earth Day

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

We always try to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint. We reduce, reuse and recycle whenever possible and try not to leave the water running. But beyond that, we don’t always know how to make an impact on the environment.

That’s where UsNow comes in! In honor of Earth Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brands that make a positive global difference. Shop these sustainable products and protect the planet at the same time.

Yes And

You don’t have to sacrifice style, quality, comfort or price in order to appreciate sustainable fashion. Yes And is all about breaking barriers with flattering and fun clothing that is also eco-friendly. Every piece is certified organic, low-impact dyed, and ethically made! No one should have to compromise values in order to make a smart and stylish fashion statement. With the world ever-evolving, Yes And designs with a bright vision of the future in mind.

Shop all Yes And products from UsNow here!

Farm to Home

You’ve heard of farm-to-table — now meet Farm to Home! The mission of this lifestyle company is centered around people, planet, prosperity, passion and purpose. Farm to Home offers affordable certified organic home textiles so that everyone can be a conscious consumer with authentic, sustainable products. From decorative pillows to throw blankets, Farm to Home has a wide range of eco-friendly products to choose from.

Shop all Farm to Home products from UsNow here!

Myro

Myro turns personal care necessities into pro-planet essentials. Featuring an effective plant-powered formula, Myro delivers clean and vegan products with 100% natural scents that get you through the day without harsh chemicals. To date, Myro customers have collectively saved over 30 metric tons of plastic waste! Join the green revolution by shopping Myro’s eco-friendly deodorants and body washes.

Shop all Myro products from UsNow here!

