boohoo and Megan Fox Have Teamed Up for a Summer Collab — Shop Now

Back at it again! After her first successful launch with boohoo, Megan Fox has returned to release her summer collection in collaboration with the mega-brand. The actress is no stranger to amazing style, and she’s been making major waves while out and about and on her Instagram feed. Whether she’s on a red carpet or just running simple errands, you can always expect the Transformers start to pull off an incredible look.

We’re thrilled she’s returned to launch this new collection with boohoo for a number of different reasons. For starters, we’re completely in love with her effortless edgy vibe. She manages to come up with outfits that look like she spent a ton of time strategizing — yet are always thrown together in such a natural way. Any time that we can steal some of her style energy, we’re totally on board. These pieces are all designed to give you a confidence boost and strut your stuff no matter where you go. Wearing any one of these items will make you feel like the world is your own personal runway!

But the other reason why we’re so pumped for this collection are the prices! You can cop a piece from her line for as little as $12, and there are over 40 styles to choose from. You can look just as incredible as Fox on a budget! What could be better than that? This collection just launched, and we’re betting that many of these styles will sell out fast — so to help you, we picked out a couple of our absolute favorites that you can shop below. Read on to check out our absolute top picks!

This Gorgeous Party Dress

This is the perfect simple mini dress that you can wear for any type of event. We can imagine it looking amazing for weddings you may have coming up, date nights or summer soirées you have booked for the season!

Get the One Shoulder Open Back Mini Dress for $45 at Boohoo!

This Classic White Button-Down

A crisp white shirt like this one is a must for any wardrobe, and we particularly adore its oversized fit. You can wear it tucked into dress pants for the office, with a mini skirt for a night out or over your bikini as a swimsuit cover-up!

Get the Oversized Pocket Detail Cotton Poplin Shirt for $35 at Boohoo!

These Trendy Baggy Jeans

We can’t tell you how thrilled we are that baggy jeans like these are the moment right now! They look amazing and are some of the most comfortable denim bottoms you can own.

Get the Straight Leg Lightwash Denim Jean for $40 at Boohoo!

This Tie-Back Bandeau Top

The layered hem on this simple bandeau is so eye-catching and different from other crop tops we’ve seen trending lately. The shape of the top and the way it ties in the back can also create a slim look when teamed with high-waisted bottoms!

Get the Linen Texture Assymetric Hem Bandeau Top for $20 at Boohoo!

These Super Stylish Joggers

We have never seen a pair of sweats as chic as these! The wide leg makes them look more like dressy pants than joggers, and we can see ourselves wearing them out on a weekend night.

Get the Recycled Pocket Straight Leg Jogger for $35 at Boohoo!

This Simple Backless Dress

Meet your new go-to little black dress! It’s made from a comfy and stretchy ribbed knit material that’s easy to wear, and the cut of the dress looks flattering on anybody.

Get the Textured Ripple Rib Halter Neck Mini Bodycon for $18 at Boohoo!

This Oversized Sleeveless Blazer

You can wear anything with this amazing blazer and you’ll look incredibly put-together. It’s ideal for both the office and n weekends if you want to rock the blazer aesthetic without overheating in the summer!

Get the Premium Relaxed Fit Structured Blazer for $60 at Boohoo!

