This Quintessential Summer Maxi Is Too Cute for Words

A frock we’re definitely going to see all over the place this summer is the classic tiered maxi dress. This style is certainly not new in the fashion world, but it’s tried and true for a reason! The silhouette is not only comfortable — but seriously flattering for virtually everyone.

That said, there are ways you can make yourself stand out while wearing one of these maxis, and picking up a different print is a strong starting point. This brings Us to the dress we currently have our eyes on! This piece from AOVDE has all of the details that make tiered maxis staples, and the added stripes set it apart from similar options.

Get the AOVDE Women’s Striped Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know stripes might not be the most inventive print out there, but the way they’re executed on this dress is something special. It offers both vertical and horizontal stripes which are used together to create a contrast in the dress’ design! The top part of the garment has horizontal stripes, while the vertical tiers of the flowy skirt are broken up with other horizontal stripes. Just look at it!

The straps of the dress are also vertical, which highlights the bodice perfectly. Beautiful, understated and effortless — that’s all we want in the summertime! Instead of the top and bottom feeling like two separate pieces, the combined stripes create cohesion that makes this look like a complete dress!

You can order this dress in a number of amazing colors. There are currently five to choose from: Black, pink, light blue, yellow and sage green. Each of the shades is accompanied by bright white for the striped pattern, which makes the more vibrant hue pop. Shoppers say this dress looks just as incredible in person, and also adore the feel of the fabric. We reach for tiered maxis for so many different occasions in the summer, and this dress may be the next one we add to our wardrobe!

