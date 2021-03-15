Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shorts season can be polarizing. We definitely love the warmer weather in general, but it can seriously be hard to find a pair of high-quality shorts that’s cute, flattering and actually comfortable. When we sing, “Who wears short shorts?” we don’t quite hear a crowd enthusiastically chanting “We wear short shorts!” back at us.

And that’s okay! There’s more out there than just short shorts. There are longer shorts, plus shorts of all different types of materials. Denim, linen — you name it. And if you do love short shorts but have yet to find the right ones, we’re aiming to help you out too. We’ve picked out 11 of the best pairs of shorts on Amazon of all different types worth checking out so your 2021 spring and summer can be all about bare legs and confident, fashionable fun! Some of these options are beyond affordable, with prices starting at just $11 — so stock up while you still can!

Top 11 Stylish Shorts on Amazon

Best denim shorts: Levi’s High Rise Shorts

If we’re talking the best denim or jean shorts, it’s a given that we’re choosing a pair of Levi’s. Period. These top-rated shorts are our specific pick because of their distressed details, high-waisted silhouette and timeless look!

Get the Levi’s High Rise Shorts starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best short shorts: Roxy Oceanside Beach Shorts

Not every pair of short shorts needs to be tight and super revealing and scary. When you come across a great pair of short shorts, you’ll know it. These Roxy shorts are the ones for us with their mega-comfy fabric and “easy, beachy fit”!

Get the Roxy Oceanside Beach Shorts starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Bermuda shorts: THUNDER STAR Denim Ripped Bermuda Shorts

If you thought Bermuda shorts couldn’t be overly stylish, prepare to change your perspective. These distressed shorts are longer, and in this case, that means there’s just extra room for cool features and fashion-forward details!

Get the THUNDER STAR Denim Ripped Bermuda Shorts for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best paper bag shorts: Grace Karin Bowknot Tie Waist Summer Shorts

Paper bag-style waists are extremely in right now, and the fact that they’re as comfy as they are chic makes Us avid fans. This pair has an adorable tie around the waist, flowy fabric and side pockets — plus a ton of colors and patterns!

Get the Grace Karin Bowknot Tie Waist Summer Shorts starting at just $13 at Amazon!

Best dolphin shorts: URATOT Yoga Dance Shorts

These URATOT shorts are so comfy, and they’re designed to drape in a way that actually elongates the legs. Wear them for a refreshing jog outside, a movie night inside or for anything else that floats your boat!

Get the URATOT Yoga Dance Shorts (2-Pack) starting at just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best chambray shorts: Sobrisah Elastic Shorts

Chambray is everything you love about denim but softer, looser and comfier. This pair has a stretchy, elastic waist with a drawstring, plus pockets and pre-rolled cuffs!

Get the Sobrisah Elastic Shorts for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best khaki shorts: Amazon Essentials Women’s 3.5″ Inseam Chino Shorts

These khaki chino shorts are the perfect length. Not too short, not too long. Just right. They have an almost professional look to them with their welt back pockets too, so we know we’d love to pair them with a blazer and pointed-toe flats!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s 3.5″ Inseam Chino Shorts in Khaki for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best sweat shorts: Famulily Summer Comfy Pajama Shorts

Not ready to give up your sweatpants just yet, but also don’t want to burn and melt in the heat and humidity? Time to switch to shorter versions! These are honestly super cute, and they come in such trendy styles: tie-dye, leopard, plaid, camo and more!

Get the Famulily Summer Comfy Pajama Shorts starting at just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best linen shorts: 28 Palms 4″ Inseam Linen Shorts

Nothing says “I’m in vacation mode” like linen. These 100% linen shorts are laid back, lightweight and ready for some lounging!

Get the 28 Palms 4″ Inseam Linen Shorts starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best cargo shorts: Columbia Sandy River Cargo Shorts

Cargo shorts? For women? And we’re calling them stylish? You bet we are. Obviously Columbia nailed this version. You have extra pockets, breathable fabric that protects from the sun and an included belt — plus some great color options!

Get the Columbia Sandy River Cargo Shorts starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best skort: Lee Regular Fit Skort

We’re always on board for more skorts. No one will have a clue there’s actually a breathable mesh short layer underneath the outer skirt of this Lee piece, helping to protect you from wardrobe malfunctions and any thigh chafing!

Get the Lee Regular Fit Skort starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

