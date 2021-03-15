A Pantone Expert Revealed Fashion’s 6 Top Colors for Spring 2021

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is all about adding color back into our lives. The colorful flowers start to bloom, we start eating fresh, colorful produce and, of course, our wardrobe becomes more colorful as well. The rainbow is at the ready to make some magic happen. But what colors should we concentrate on if we want this season to be our chicest yet?

We’ve got you. Who better to consult than an actual color expert? Who What Wear recently spoke to Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute’s executive director, and found out the scoop for spring. “This spring we’re seeing colors that will give us an instant refresh and a jolt of energy,” Elseman revealed before naming the colors themselves. We’ve got Illuminating (a light yellow), Marigold, Green Ash, Amethyst Orchid, Raspberry Sorbet and Ultimate Gray. Reminder that Ultimate Gray and Illuminating both won the top spot for Pantone’s 2021 Color of the Year!

You now have the colors, but we don’t want to leave you hanging there. We’ve rounded up 18 Amazon Fashion picks that represent these trendy shades beautifully. Grab them today and get ready to seriously stun this spring!

Illuminating

Our Absolute Favorite: This adorable tiered FANCYINN dress is seriously like a little slice of sunshine!

We Also Love: This off-the-shoulder SheIn blouse is giving us romantic picnic vibes!

We Also Love: Go a little extraterrestrial in this cute SweatyRocks ringer tee!

Marigold

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about crop tops for spring, and this Muzniuer yoga top is exactly why!

We Also Love: Less into crop tops, more into longer tunics? This Esenchel top will be your go-to piece!

We Also Love: This Minibee top is a lightweight linen and cotton blend that’s perfect for warmer weather!

Green Ash

Our Absolute Favorite: The white leopard print on this green KIRUNDO dress is everything!

We Also Love: Not quite minty, not quite lime, this Lucky Brand sweatshirt captures the Green Ash essence beautifully and will be an essential on chilly nights!

We Also Love: Whether you’re at the beach or at brunch, this Ekouaer cover-up shirt will be coming along with you!

Amethyst Orchid

Our Absolute Favorite: This EXCHIC skirt will have you twirling the day away!

We Also Love: Tiny, ’90s-style tops are back, and this butterfly-accented Romwe tank is the cutest way to nail the trend!

We Also Love: If you’re really taking the amethyst aspect seriously, these crystal-like CB Smiles leggings are serious must-haves!

Raspberry Sorbet

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re heading on a morning jog or simply hanging out, this raspberry Champion tee will be a comfy favorite!

We Also Love: These TSLA bike shorts are great for all kinds of workouts — and for looking stylish with a crop top and long blazer!

We Also Love: This Mud Pie dress combines the cold shoulder look with ruffle accents to form an unforgettable frock!

Ultimate Gray

Our Absolute Favorite: For a more neutral piece to go with your more colorful picks, this Niitawm button-up is an amazing everyday choice!

We Also Love: Keep things cool, minimal and easy in this oversized Haola T-shirt dress!

We Also Love: These Dear Time flats will pair perfectly with all of your spring ensembles!

