Over Winter? Try These 11 Spring Fashion Essentials for Free

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Online shopping has always been our preferred method of building out our wardrobe, but we’ve especially become reliant on it over the past year. In many ways, it’s better. It’s easier to find good deals, you don’t have to walk around the entire mall (or multiple malls) to find the types of pieces you’re looking for and you don’t have to deal with waiting in line.

The only real issue with online shopping is that you can’t try on clothes before you buy them. Sure, you can try something on and then return it — but some companies make you pay for shipping, and the entire thing is just a hassle. We’d much prefer if we could just try on clothes at home and then decide if we want to actually buy them or not. And that’s exactly how Prime Wardrobe works!

Prime Wardrobe is an included service in your Amazon Prime membership that lets you try clothes from Amazon before you spend any money on them. It “mixes the convenience of online shopping and the perks of having an in-store dressing room” for the ultimate shopping experience. It includes fashion for adults, children and babies, plus shoe, jewelry and accessory options. You could build an entire look from just one box!

So, how does it work? You simply choose up to eight items eligible for the service and check out — all without paying. A Prime Wardrobe box will then be shipped to your doorstep, and you’ll have seven days to try on your pieces as many times as you want and decide which ones you want to keep. You’ll pay for the ones you love and you can return the rest in the same box. Just attach the prepaid shipping label and drop it off at your nearest UPS location!

The best part is that Prime Wardrobe doesn’t limit you to just a few options. There are so, so, so many pieces eligible, including Amazon exclusives and top brands like Levi’s, Adidas, UGG, Calvin Klein and more. Your closet is about to be a fashion landmark.

Want to explore some options eligible for Prime Wardrobe? We’ve picked out 11 pieces that are perfect for slipping out of winter’s cold grasp and into spring’s warm embrace!

Looking for more? See more from Prime Wardrobe here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!