21 of the Best Oversized Tops on Amazon — Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s make one thing clear before we get started: “Oversized” and “too big” are not synonymous. Oversized tops are carefully constructed to drape in a flattering, fashionable way that always looks purposeful and chic. If you simply put on a top that’s a couple of sizes too big for you, you may end up just looking like you left the house in your boxy PJ shirt.

The oversized fit can be a little complicated to get right, but once you find one that hits the mark, you’ll be strutting the sidewalk like every week is fashion week and you’re the star. There are so many types of oversized tops out there and a practically endless amount to sort through, so we’ve rounded up an easy list to get you started. 21 oversized tops of all different kinds from Amazon — all under $35 (with many under $20)!

21 of the Best Oversized Tops on Amazon Under $30

Oversized T-Shirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Simple and chic, we love the way the 3/4 bell sleeves drape on this Cordat top!

2. We Also Love: The line art on this SheIn top is majorly trendy — but 100% timeless!

3. We Also Love: This Daily Rituals tee is the perfect amount of oversized without overdoing it!

Shop more oversized tees at Amazon!

Oversized Button-Up Shirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We haven’t been able to stop thinking about this TOUSYEA top since we found it. Romantic comedy vibes!

5. We Also Love: Oversized flannels are always going to be in style, especially when they look like this JLCNCUE shirt. Try belting it too!

6. We Also Love: Is this YOMORIO top‘s strawberry print not one of the cutest things you’ve ever seen?

Shop more oversized button-up shirts at Amazon!

Oversized Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This iGENJUN sweater is perfect for spring with its light material and off-the-shoulder necklilne!

8. We Also Love: This ISOMEI sweater delivers both an oversized silhouette and a crop top together, making it totally a must-have for Us!

9. We Also Love: This Romwe sweater can be worn with leggings, but you could also wear it as a dress — maybe with knee-high socks!

Shop more oversized sweaters at Amazon!

Oversized Tank Tops

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Once you see the back of this Tobrief tank, it’ll be hard to resist adding it to your cart!

11. We Also Love: This Free People tank keeps things light, bright and airy!

12. We Also Love: This Nlife tank has a relaxed fit and we love its “good vibes”!

Shop more oversized tank tops at Amazon!

Oversized Blouses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: When you want to leave the buttons behind but still look dressed up, check out this Mordenmiss blouse!

14. We Also Love: Statement sleeves and over 20 designs available? This Imysty blouse is a can’t-miss find!

15. We Also Love: This chiffon, caftan-style top from Max Husuan will make you feel like a goddess!

Shop more oversized blouses at Amazon!

Oversized Lace Tops

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This Anna-Kaci top‘s long lace trim looks straight out of a fairytale!

17. We Also Love: The retro lace look on the sleeves of this MIHOLL top is everything!

18. We Also Love: The babydoll/peplum design of this HOTLOOX top is romantic and stylish!

Shop more oversized lace tops at Amazon!

Oversized Vests

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Vests can be worn as tops too, especially if you belt them. This Yacun vest is up for the task!

20. We Also Love: This SAFRISIOR sweater vest is a huge hit on Amazon right now and a must for nailing modern celebrity fashion!

21. We Also Love: This Calilogo vest puts a spin on the classic denim vest style by elongating it and adding a drawstring at the waist!

Shop more oversized vests at Amazon!

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!