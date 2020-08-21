The Best Designer Fashion Belts for Women in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the most underrated accessories out there? Belts. Belts really just do it all. They hold our pants up, which is always a great bonus, but they also offer us an opportunity to add a stylish accent to our outfit — one we don’t have to carry around like a handbag or constantly adjust and readjust like a scarf. They’re functional, they’re fashionable and they can seriously pull together an outfit that isn’t quite hitting the mark!

Designer belts are 100% worth the investment in our eyes. You could be wearing a $5 tee and $20 jeans and still look chic as ever with a designer belt between the two. You can totally wear it every day too! They simply don’t go out of style, and they also make an incredible gift for someone special in your life. We picked out a bunch that anyone would love to have on hand (or hips), from leather, to skinny, to wide, to even belt bags. And the color options are running wild! Whether you’re looking for Gucci, Coach or maybe Michael Kors, we’ve got just the belt for you!

Quick Picks

Best skinny designer belt: Chloé Skinny Leather Belt

This Burnt Mahogany belt emits designer vibes like no other, but what else would you expect from a label like Chloé? It’s made in Italy with premium leather and brass, and the signature C-logo buckle is so chic and simple yet statement-making. We love the push studs and the overall equestrian vibes. Some belts are frustrating to take on and off, but thing one keeps things easy (and gorgeous)!

Get the Chloé Skinny Leather Belt for $350 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Best designer belt bag: Coach Turnlock Flare Belt Bag

Belt bags are back in a big way, and they’re so much more than those old-school fanny packs. Coach obviously nailed the concept with this one, using smooth leather and goldtone hardware to make a serious statement. We love this belt bag because you can still carry around all of your essentials while keeping things hands-free, and it won’t feel bulky on your waist. You can also wear it over a shoulder if you want.

Get the Turnlock Flare Belt Bag (originally $195) starting at just $98 at Coach with free shipping!

Best white designer belt: Saint Laurent YSL Cintura Leather Belt

The Crema Soft shade of this YSL belt is our favorite. It’s such a soft white hue that it works beautifully as a neutral without creating any stark contrasts that might ruin the flow of an outfit. Add in the logo hardware acting as a keeper loop and you have a seriously unique style here — one that no one will question is designer. It comes in black too if you really want that branding to pop!

Get the Saint Laurent YSL Cintura Leather Belt in Crema Soft for $375 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Best wide designer belt: Tory Burch 1 1/2″ Reversible Belt

While some outfits call for skinnier belts, others call for wider ones, and this Tory Burch belt is surely the one for the job. Why do we love it so much? Well, it can be worn on your hips or waist, it has that beautiful metal logo buckle and shoppers are leaving it excellent ratings. The best part, however, is how many colors it comes in. You have so many options, and each option actually comes with two options of its own — this belt is reversible! Just pop off the buckle and put it on the other side!

Get the 1 1/2″ Reversible Belt for $198 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Best black leather designer belt: Fendi Logo Buckle Leather Belt

No wardrobe is complete without a black leather (or faux-leather) belt. It’s just not possible. You’ll wear it anywhere and everywhere, so you might as well make it Fendi! This calfskin leather belt is so edgy but sophisticated at the same time — it could dress up even a boring nightgown or plain tee and shorts. The F logo is just perfect. Well, everything about it is, really!

Get the Fendi Logo Buckle Leather Belt for $420 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

