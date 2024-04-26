Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by spring’s unpredictable weather. Have you ever checked the forecast on your phone, planned an outfit, and made your way out the door only for it to be way warmer than anticipated? Perhaps you’re a shopper that’s notoriously chilly. Wearing short sleeves on a warm day seems nice, but you get chill bumps at the slightest breeze. Either way, we can totally relate.

After a frosty winter filled with puffer coats and oversized cardigans, lightweight outerwear is a dream for many, even those of Us who are always cold. From denim shackets to celeb-approved sweatshirts, there are so many spring outwear essentials to choose from. We’ve rounded up top contenders from retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Free People, and Spanx. Read ahead for our must-see picks.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This military-inspired jacket has functional pockets, an adjustable drawstring waist, and a snap button closure for added support.

2. Star Struck: Celebs like Karlie Kloss and Gwyneth Paltrow have sported this cozy Spanx Half-Zip Sweatshirt. Paltrow even posted an Instagram selfie raving about how comfortable it is.

3. Yee-Haw: Feeling inspired by the emergence of Western wear? Snag Free People’s Fringe Out Denim Jacket to rock the viral trend.

4. About Business: Is your office known for being chilly? This notched collar blazer has a striped design that delivers a subtle nod to nautical wear.

5. Great Outdoors: This wind and water-resistant jacket is perfect for fashionistas who enjoy life in the great outdoors. It features a high-pile-fleece interior to keep you warm and a lightweight grid texture on the outside.

6. Viral Vote: Fashionistas on TikTok and Instagram have been raving about Target’s Joy Labs brand for a while now. The trendy athletic wear collection has a cozy windbreaker that’s cute and cozy.

7. Sweet Shackets: Shackets combine the best of both worlds to deliver comfort and style. This Amazon find has chic distressed detailing and comes in 21 different shades.

8. Brilliant Bomber: Spring is the perfect time to pull out a faux leather bomber. This luxurious option from superdown comes in an oversized style that you can wear with lightweight turtlenecks and sweaters.

9. Perfect Pastel: There’s nothing like wearing powdery pastel shades in the spring. This Spring Hue Trench Coat comes in a subtle sage green shade.

10. Pretty Peacoat: Not ready to part ways with peacoats just yet? Shoppers say this lightweight cardigan-slash-coat hybrid looks just as good as more expensive styles.

11. Fuzzy Plaid: Bring your love for fuzzy fabric into the spring. This lightweight fleece jacket comes with a hood in case you get too chilly.

12. Full-Length Cardi: This full-length cardigan layers well with formfitting tops, like bodysuits and snug T-shirts.

13. Kyle Richards-Approved: Want to rock a style worn by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards? She wore this Aviator Nation hoodie during a recent spring cleaning-focused Amazon Livestream.