Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What better way to show off your spring style than opt for bold, vibrant colors? It’s not just about powdery pastel tops and flowy dresses. You can use footwear to add a pop of color to this spring. Just ask Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. The reality star has been experimenting with lively colors recently — and of course, we’re inspired to do the same.

Related: Olivia Wilde Just Wore the Coziest Birkenstocks and We’re Obsessed It might be getting warmer outside, but that doesn’t mean we should count out cozy sandals. Furry Ugg slippers, snuggly Crocs, you name it – it’s all still very much in vogue. The same goes for a pair of gorgeous Birkenstock sandals that we spotted Olivia Wilde out in. The actress was the picture of […]

Earlier this month, the paparazzi snapped shots of Richards getting out of her car in Los Angeles, wearing a colorful and comfortable look. She wore a Kelly green Aviator Nation 5 Stripe Hoodie and black leggings for a laidback outfit. She topped the athleisure-inspired ensemble with the viral ASICS Gel-Venture 9 Running Sneakers in the black/summer dune colorway. Her sneaks were the perfect pop of color adding vibrant shades of orange and peach. Later that day, she appeared on an Amazon Livestream, where she discussed her favorite spring cleaning products.

If you want to recreate Richards’ look, head straight to Amazon. You can snag the bestselling sneakers on sale right now, starting at $60!

Get the ASICS Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes starting at just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

ASICS are a notoriously trendy sneaker brand. They’ve earned co-signs from Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Garner, and Richards, who once said the brand’s shoes were the “best” for her. Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling women’s trail running shoes, the Gel-Venture 9 sneaks are popular for a good reason. The breathability shoes have a rearfoot gel technology to improve impact absorption and create a softer feeling as you walk. They also feature Amplifoam cushioning for a comfortable fit. If you love going on lengthy hikes, you’ll want to check these kicks out. They have a trail-specific outsole pattern to comfortably grip on various surfaces.

These celeb-approved sneakers come in 24 shades that are perfect for spring. If you like wearing bright footwear, you won’t be able to choose because they’re all so vibrant. Even styles like graphite grey feature bright pops of orange and purple.

Like Richards, savvy Amazon shoppers find these shoes comfortable. “These shoes are very comfortable and supportive for my high arches and will be great for the gym or walking,” one five-star reviewer said. “I’ve had ASICS shoes in the past and I’ve always been pleased with them as they hold up well and are comfortable for my particular feet.”

Another shopper revealed how well the shoes fit after experiencing a health emergency. “Two months ago I had a mild heart attack and couldn’t walk for about two weeks,” the reviewer shared. “I tried these ASICS gel infused really not expecting much,” but the shopper “was balanced” and experienced “no pain” after getting back to their walking routine.

If you’re looking to add a pair of versatile and comfortable sneakers to your springtime footwear collection, use Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards as inspiration and snag these bestselling ASICS sneakers on sale right now at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the ASICS Gel-Venture 9 Running Shoes starting at just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 24, 2024, but are subject to change.