One Real Housewife who is getting real with her workout regimen is Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been open about her health and fitness journey on the show and social media. If your New Year’s resolution was to hit the gym more often, then Kyle is the ultimate source of inspiration. Not sure how to get started? Try retail therapy! As Kyle said on a recent Amazon Livestream, “Wearing something that makes you feel good when you’re working out makes you work out better.” We totally agree! Put a spring in your step with a new pair of running shoes.

“Running is where I’m seeing the most results with my body,” Kyle added. “I feel like new shoes make me run faster.” As for the Bravolebrity’s favorite sneakers? “For me, Asics are best for me for running,” she shared. “They feel good on my feet. I change them all the time because I’m running and I feel like, obviously, you need your treads to be working. There’s a great black option if you’re like that, you just want to be all streamlined in all black, but I also like to add color.”

While there are so many pairs of Asics to choose from (keep scrolling for more options!), we’re digging the top-rated Gel-Cumulus 25 sneakers — on sale now at Amazon!

Get the Asics Women’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Running Shoes for just $110 (originally $140) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Run like the wind in the Asics Women’s Gel-Cumulus 25 Running Shoes! These sporty sneakers feature cushioning with a lightweight impact absorption and a responsive rebound. Crafted with Pure Gel technology, these running shoes also provide softer landings for a smooth ride. The jacquard mesh upper delivers breathability and comfort, while the reflective details improve visibility in low-light conditions (ideal for night runs!).

Available in black, grey, white and a variety of other colors, these stylish sneakers are Asics, not basic! There’s no way Kyle Richards would rock these running shoes if they weren’t fashion-forward. Plus, these sneakers come in regular, narrow and wide sizing for the perfect fit. Upgrade your athleisure with these athletic kicks!

If the Gel-Cumulus 25 running shoes aren’t quite your style, then shop other Asics below!

Other Asics Sneakers We Love:

