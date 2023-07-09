Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to running, walking or hiking, lightweight shoes are your best friend. Not only are they reliable and comfortable, they’re practical and can be used on a daily basis. Finding the perfect shoes, however, can be a difficult journey. Some don’t feel comfortable against your arch, and others aren’t breathable. It’s struggle city!

Confession: Kyle Richards is our favorite celeb to turn to when it comes to workout gear. In an Amazon Live video earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, shared her go-to pair of sneakers.

Get the New Balance Women’s Nb Nergize Sport Sneaker from Amazon starting at $48! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, Friday, July 7, but are subject to change.

Richards explained, “I love a black trainer because I usually wear black pants all the time, but these are so light as a feather — which I also love.” She continued, “I love running and hiking, and I like the idea of just a light shoe and these are very comfortable.”

The New Balance Women’s Nb Nergize Sport Sneaker is made from 50% Nylon and 50% Polyester, which makes them light, airy and breathable — just as she described. They feature a rubber sole to prevent any slipping during workouts, a mesh material on top of the shoe, memory comfort inserts and a REVlite midsole for extra cushioning and support. The trainers are also made with a slip-on design, so you can quickly slide the shoe on and take it off with ease. The best part? They only weigh 6.4 ounces, so you can cram them into a carry-on bag for any summer travels!

You’re sure to find a pair which suits your personal style with all-black, silver metallic, light pink and grey color options. They also range in sizes from 5-11 and retail at an affordable $50 (although the brand recommends you order a half-size up for optimal fit).

If you need any more convincing, take a look at these wonderful customer reviews!

One happy shopper wrote, “These are my favorite tennis shoes. I appreciate how discreet they are and how comfortable they are right out of the box. What I love most about these is how lightweight they are making them feel almost like wearing your house shoes all day.” Another added, “I was fully expecting to need to break these in for a month before I go on vacation but to my surprise, they’re the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever put on my feet.” A third gushed, “I was looking for a lightweight shoe to walk/run/row or bike with, that I could slip on and off without tying and untying. These are my go-to!”

Tired of your shoes weighing you down? Try out the New Balance Women’s Nb Nergize Sport Sneaker, and channel your inner Kyle Richards!

