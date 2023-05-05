Setting the record straight. Kyle Richards addressed concerns about her weight loss after fans questioned a recent photo that showed the reality star’s ribs sticking out.

“The picture they’re referring to I was sucking in because of the type of dress I had on,” Richards, 54, wrote in the comments section of a Page Six Instagram post on Thursday, May 4, referring to a since-deleted shot uploaded by Dorit Kemsley of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast in Spain.

The Halloween actress continued: “Which I see now was not a good look. I am actually a healthy weight. I eat very well & workout every day. Anyone who knows me can attest to that.”

The photo in question, which featured Richards in a long black dress with cutouts, sparked concern when Bravo viewers pointed out the TV personality’s exposed rib cage in the May snap. “Kyle needs an intervention,” one social media user wrote in response to Kemsley’s Instagram post, before another fan stated that they were “concerned” for the California native.

Richards’ weight loss has previously been questioned when she debuted her slimmed-down figure earlier this year. After unveiling her weight loss with a January bikini selfie, Richards opened up about how her decision to cut back on alcohol affected her life.

“Truth is I don’t miss it at all,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in February while answering DMs from fans. “I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now.”

Richards also broke down her workout regimen, writing, “Love my peloton! I use it about 3 times a week now and I used to do some of the strength training but not anymore. I do love an arms and intervals class when I am short on time.”

That same month, the former child star slammed speculation that she was using Ozempic to shed pounds. (The FDA-approved medication is typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.)

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest … I’m in the gym for two hours,” she told ExtraTV. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

Richards added: “Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”