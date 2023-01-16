Working on her fitness! Kyle Richards showed off her toned body — including her killer abs — in a mirror selfie shared with her fans.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, posted a photo of herself posing in a black bikini via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 15. She accessorized the sporty look with a baseball cap bearing the logo of husband Mauricio Umansky‘s real estate firm, The Agency.

The Bravo personality previously told Us Weekly that working out is one of the activities she uses to cope with her anxiety. “If I’m stressed or depressed, [drinking] would be the worst thing I could do because alcohol makes me feel depressed,” the Halloween Ends star explained in February 2019. “For me, if I want to feel good and if I’m stressed, it’s exercise, exercise, exercise.”

At the time, she added that her workouts of choice included boxing classes and spinning at SoulCycle.

The reality star’s latest selfie comes amid a cast shakeup at RHOBH, which wrapped up its 12th season in October 2022. Earlier this month, longtime diamond holder Lisa Rinna announced she is leaving the show after eight seasons as a Housewife.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” the former soap star, 59, told Us in a statement on January 5. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Days later, the Melrose Place alum said that she “f–king hated” her last season on RHOBH. “Something has gotten to the Housewife Universe because of what’s going on in the world, and it’s reflected in the way the fans react to the world of Housewives,” she told Interview magazine on Friday, January 13. “And I just think it’s unhealthy. It wasn’t working for me. It wasn’t right for me.”

Diana Jenkins, who joined the series in 2022, also announced she’s leaving the show after just one season in part because of her “high risk” pregnancy. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the entrepreneur, 50, wrote via Instagram on January 9. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

The official cast for RHOBH season 13 hasn’t been announced, but rumors have swirled about whether Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton will be back as a friend of the Housewives. The socialite, 63, told Us that she “absolutely” won’t return if the show has the “same exact cast” it did in season 12.

“I’m just a friend, so it doesn’t matter,” she explained at BravoCon in October 2022. “I don’t ever like to say what other people should be. I just think that you need to mix things up a little bit.”