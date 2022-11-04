Netflix viewers get to know a new side of Kyle Richards’ family on Buying Beverly Hills — even though she only makes a brief cameo via FaceTime.

“I think that’s just an issue between networks,” Mauricio Umansky exclusively told Us Weekly about why the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, isn’t on his new series alongside eldest daughters Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky.

The show follows the 52-year-old’s real estate empire, The Agency, which both Farrah, 34, and Alexia, 26, work for. (Kyle and Mauricio also share daughters Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.)

“Obviously, family is something you wanna protect and going on a public platform and just laying it all on the table with family and with what’s going on in your professional life — there’s always a little bit of a risk there,” Farrah, whose father is Kyle’s first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, told Us. “So it was a little hesitant, but then I figured, you know what, as long as we’re authentic and ourselves and we just show what we do on a daily basis then there’s really nothing that can be wrong with that.”

Alexia agreed, noting that she “100 percent” feels even closer to her dad and older sister after filming.

“I was [just] thinking to myself how it did really bring us so much closer, and how, of course, I had my hesitance toward it — because family businesses can be really tough, and we’re such a loving family, and we work so well together,” she said. “But really when you’re on camera and you’re doing these things, you’re really forced to kind of talk about things that you don’t really wanna talk about. You’re not allowed to just let things slide. Like, if something’s going on, you’re gonna get asked about it, people are gonna talk about it, and you’ve gotta talk about it with each other. And in doing so, I think the three of us have really created this extra strong bond in going through the hardships that we did and the emotions that we did. And just on that next level that we’ve never really been before.”

During the season, fans see Farrah get engaged to longtime love Alex Manos. After he pops the question, she FaceTimes Kyle and Mauricio. While the longtime Bravo star doesn’t appear on the real estate show beyond that, Kyle has been supporting her family ahead of the launch on Friday, November 4. Mauricio, meanwhile, told Us that it’s “really hard to watch” his wife on RHOBH as she fights with sister Kathy Hilton.

“I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question,” he said. “I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received and what’s going on. But Kyle’s so strong and she’s such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much and she’s just taking it in the chin, like the strong person that she is.”

Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix.