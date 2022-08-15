A Real Housewives success story. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been married for more than two decades — and reality TV hasn’t dimmed their spark.

The Halloween star was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992. Before calling it quits, the pair welcomed daughter Farrah in October 1988. The ER alum met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months pregnant with daughter Alexia when she and the Mexico native walked down the aisle.

The twosome went on to welcome daughters Sophia and Portia in 2000 and 2008, respectively. Richards made her Bravo debut in 2010 when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered, and she was joined by sister Kim Richards. Their older sister, Kathy Hilton, appeared later on. For more than 10 seasons, Kyle’s marriage was put to the test — but they stayed sturdy.

“[The show] has definitely has made them stronger, 100 percent, and they are just the cutest honestly,” Farrah exclusively told Us Weekly on the “Getting Real With the Housewives” podcast in August 2020. “They have set such a great example for couples, married couples, people in relationships because they truly are a team. … Through the show, I think it just makes them appreciate their time together even more because they’re both so busy and he’s running a whole company and is one of the top agents in the country, and she has so many obligations.”

Kyle’s eldest daughter added, “They try to spend a lot of time together and they really appreciate their time together. I definitely think it’s made them stronger.”

Two months prior, fellow Bravo star Jill Zarin told Us she was concerned about Kyle’s relationship after noticing how filming Housewives put a strain on her own love life. “It’s not good for any relationship. … I think [Kyle and Mauricio] are a really great couple,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said in June 2020. “But I know that [my late husband] Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio.”

Despite speculation about her romance, the Life Is Not a Reality Show author was confident she and Umansky would make it last. “I really think it’s important to let your partner grow, and change, and be themselves,” she exclusively told Us in November 2019 when asked about the secret to her successful marriage. “It’s hard because a lot of times people are married and they change and then they grow apart. But if you kind of step back and let that person grow and you can grow together.”

