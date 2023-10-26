Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans could cut the tension between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky with a knife during the Bravo show’s season 13 premiere.

At the end of the Wednesday, October 25, episode Kyle, 54, revealed to Mauricio, 53, that she had gotten two more tattoos — totaling five — which led to an awkward argument between them.

“Seriously? I only knew of three,” Mauricio told his wife. Kyle hit back, saying, “Well maybe you should be looking at my body closer.”

The Agency founder said that she has “enough” tattoos. Kyle, however, revealed her plans to maybe “get another one.”

“Five tattoos is a lot,” Mauricio continued. “I will not allow that.”

Kyle responded, “You didn’t even know how many I had. … If I want one I’m going to get one. It’s my body.”

As Mauricio continued to dissuade her from getting any more ink designs, Kyle told her husband that he doesn’t “have a choice.”

“I’m at a point in my life where I don’t have to explain anything to anybody anymore. Including you” Kyle added. “I went from doing everything my mom told me to do to being a mom myself and having to be a good example to my girls and I just realized you can do all that and things can still go to s—t.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. That same month, the Bravo stars — who have been married since 1996 — have denied rumors that they’re getting a divorce but shared that they went through a “rough patch.”

Fans have speculated that one of Kyle’s tattoos, a heart on her wrist, is matching with country singer Morgan Wade. Kyle also inked a “K” onto Morgan in the RHOBH trailer. Morgan and Kyle have both denied that they’re anything more than friends.

Mauricio told Us earlier this month that he and Kyle are still “working on” their relationship.

“We’re in the middle of dealing with our life and our marriage and we have not thrown in the towel,” he told Us. “It’s hard in the public eye and it’s hard while everybody’s asking because the reality is that when a couple’s going through the times that we’re going through right now, what you need is time.”

Their marriage struggles will be chronicled on RHOBH season 13, which filmed earlier this year.

“Mau and I have had a challenging year together. He has been working nonstop, I’ve been working,” Kyle admitted in her confessional during Wednesday’s premiere. “When you have to schedule a meeting to go over your schedule, you know it’s a problem.”

Kyle went on to say that she’s going through a “painful” time in her life, in part, because she feels “disconnected” from Mauricio.

Kyle said the tattoo argument is “a big symptom of not spending time together” during her confessional. “Years ago he would have noticed a freckle on body and now he doesn’t know that I have two more tattoos.”

During their argument Kyle said she doesn’t “have to answer to anybody” anymore.

“Listen, I am very f—king clear right now,” she told Mauricio. “I’m not rebelling, I’m just really clear.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.