Mauricio Umansky previously hinted at tension in his marriage to Kyle Richards — several months before the duo’s separation.

The real estate pro, 53, said that he and his wife, 54, have to “work” at their relationship when asked about the history of Real Housewives cast members getting divorced after appearing on the show. “We’ve had an amazing marriage,” Umansky exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “We’ve been very, very lucky. Right now, we’re both very, very busy and we just have to keep things going and work at it.”

Earlier this week, an insider told Us that the duo “have been separated for a while” but are still living together amicably “while they figure out the next steps.”

The estranged couple addressed reports about their relationship in an Instagram statement on Monday, July 3, noting that they have not taken legal action to dissolve their marriage. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they wrote. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

They went on to indirectly address fan speculation about alleged infidelity. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately,” the pair said. “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

One day later, the twosome spent the 4th of July together, posing for photos with their loved ones. “Happy Independence Day,” Umansky wrote via Instagram alongside the snaps. “Hope everyone is having a great day 🙂 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

Richards and Umansky, who tied the knot in 1996, share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. The reality star also shares daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Richards and her husband have been part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast since the show debuted in 2010. In April, Umansky told Us that he and his wife “still like” being part of the Bravo series, which is currently filming season 13.

“I think the family is accustomed to what it is to be on reality television, which is different than being an actor. You just get accustomed to it,” he explained before referencing a “pros and cons” list the family made when deciding whether to do the show. “There are still pros and cons, and I’d love to find that list, but I guarantee you that the pros and cons that we came up with 13 years ago are probably the exact same ones that we’d have on the list today.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi