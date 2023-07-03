Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have nothing but love for their four daughters — even after calling it quits in 2023.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was four months pregnant with her and Umansky’s first child together, Alexia, when she walked down the aisle in 1996. After the two exchanged vows, Umanksy became the stepfather of Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah, whom she shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. The couple later welcomed daughters Sophia and Portia in 2000 and 2008, respectively.

In February 2020, the Halloween star exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how she and Umansky tackle parenthood together.

“We’ve always been on the same page with our goals and our morals and how we want to raise our children and what we want out of life, so that’s made it easier,” she told Us at the time. “But, I mean, he was a kid and now he’s a man. I was a kid too and I’m a woman … but we’ve really allowed each other to be ourselves and support each other through that because that’s a big part of it.”

As the couple’s daughters entered adulthood, Farrah and Alexia joined Umansky at his real estate firm. The trio are featured on the Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills.

“Obviously, family is something you wanna protect and going on a public platform and just laying it all on the table with family and with what’s going on in your professional life — there’s always a little bit of a risk there,” Farrah told Us of the streaming series in November 2022. “So [I] was a little hesitant, but then I figured, you know what, as long as we’re authentic and ourselves and we just show what we do on a daily basis then there’s really nothing that can be wrong with that.”

Alexia also opened up to Us about how filming the TV series brought her family closer together. “I think the three of us have really created this extra strong bond in going through the hardships that we did and the emotions that we did,” she said to Us. “And just on that next level that we’ve never really been before.”

When the family isn’t working together, they make sure they have quality time together — especially whenever they visit Aspen. Over the years, Richards and Umansky have shared pictures of themselves and their children while vacationing in their favorite mountain town.

“My squad,” Umansky captioned a photo of his family on the snowy street of the popular Colorado city in February 2021.

In December 2022, Richards shared a snap of her and her family decked out in matching sweaters that all said Aspen on the front. “Merry Christmas to you and yours 🎄❤️,” she wrote via Instagram.

Seven months later, Us confirmed that Richards and Umansky had been “separated for a while” but were “currently living together” following their split. The estranged couple, who were married 27 years, “are amicable as they figure out the next steps,” the insider added.

