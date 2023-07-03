Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have split after 27 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source tells Us, noting that the estranged spouses “are amicable while they figure out the next steps.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, met Umansky, 53, in 1994 and married in January 1996. They share three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also stepfather of Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie, 34, whom the Bravo personality shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Us Weekly has reached out to Richards and Umansky’s reps for comment.

Hours prior to the split reports, the couple posted shared a photo together via their Instagram Stories to wish Faye Resnick a happy birthday. “We love you,” Richards captioned the snap, tagging both her friend and her husband. Umansky reposted the photo to his own Instagram Story.

In late June, the Buying Beverly Hills star and Richards were spotted in Aspen for the wedding of her niece Whitney Davis and now-husband Luke Graham White.

Despite the appearance, fans have been speculating about Richards and Umansky’s alleged split for months. Richards has been noticeably quiet on Umansky’s social media posts, not even appearing to “like” tributes to her on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day.

Richards and Umansky are expected to address relationship speculation in the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH as he denied split rumors back in April.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” Umansky explained on the “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast while joking about Richards being photographed without her engagement ring. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

He continued: “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about.”

Reporting by Travis Cronin