After watching Farrah Aldjufrie anxiously await a proposal from longtime beau Alex Manos on Buying Beverly Hills, Us Weekly has an update on Kyle Richards’ eldest daughter’s plans to walk down the aisle.

“They’re going, I got my dress, and that’s about it. But we are getting closer to finalizing some things, or at least, you know, starting that whole process,” the 34-year-old Netflix star exclusively told Us. “We do not have a date set. To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into that — that’s not my personality or my partners. So now we feel like we’ve enjoyed it and we’re ready, but of course, it’s a question that I get multiple times a day.”

When asked what she’s most looking forward to about getting married, Farrah replied, “The babies!”

“I’m like, ‘Can we just skip the wedding and get to the baby part?’” she said, noting that she doesn’t think she wants a big, over-the-top ceremony. “I used to want that, but honestly, I feel like — I don’t know if it’s my age or the [coronavirus] pandemic, but I feel like I want something more intimate now. My social circle is more about quality than quantity. And I just want it to be an amazing time for my loved ones to enjoy. I think small would be better — or our version of small.”

Stepdad Mauricio Umansky — who has helped raise Farrah since she was little after he married Kyle following her divorce from Farrah’s father, Guraish Aldjufrie — is also ready for their eldest child to have kids of her own.

“[Kyle and I are going to be] the best, the most loving [grandparents],” Mauricio told Us. “The only problem Farrah is gonna have is keeping the baby to sleep at her house.”

Farrah agreed, explaining: “My mom is like, ‘Um, you better be dropping the baby off without you there, because I’m gonna need my own time. I need to have my own baby shower, my own car seats, my own set-up.’ And I’m like, ‘Hey, great.’ But then I’m like, ‘I’m probably gonna end up being like my mom and also being like, no way. I’m never being away from my baby.’”

Kyle and Mauricio are also the parents of Alexia, 26, who appears on Buying Beverly Hills, Sophia, 22, and Portia, 14.

“I’m really excited about being a grandfather and hopefully I’ll have more time and I’d love to participate — if I’m allowed, without being too pushy, in the kids’ sports and particularly all of that stuff that I didn’t get to do when I had my girls,” the Agency founder explained. “I was so busy growing a business and I was so busy doing things that that’s something I kind of missed. … I’m really looking forward to maybe doing that.”

