Alexia Umansky Has a Boyfriend, Talks Past With Buying Beverly Hills’ Joey

While Buying Beverly Hills fans may still be shipping Alexia Umansky and Joey Ben-Zvi, Kyle Richards‘ daughter actually has a longtime boyfriend outside of the Netflix series.

“Alexia’s got a boyfriend that’s been around for a long, long time,” Mauricio Umansky exclusively told Us Weekly in a joint interview with daughters Alexia, 26, and Farrah Aldjufrie. “He’s awesome. We love him.”

On the real estate series, however, Alexia is candid about working with Joey — her longtime friend who she used to hook up with — as they are both a part of The Agency’s Team Umansky.

“I don’t know how much reality there is to that or not reality there is to that,” Mauricio continued about it coming out on the series that Alexia and Joey allegedly used to make out in her dad’s car. “As a father, that’s one of those things that I’m just, you know … see no evil, hear no evil.”

Alexia subsequently chimed in.

“It’s not your everyday situation where you kind of make out with your high school friend and then you talk about it three years later on TV while you have a boyfriend and your dad and your sister and all your colleagues are involved. That’s a little bit of a weird situation,” she explained before clarifying: “I don’t ever recall actually doing that inside my dad’s car.”

After Alexia and Mauricio acknowledged that Ben did repeat that story on the show, she added: “It is what it is. All love for everybody.”

Alexia has shared glimpses of her actual boyfriend, Jake Zingerman, via Instagram. They have been linked since at least 2020.

“According to astrology, Capricorn & Gemini are the least compatible… but 😵‍💫 i love em’,” she wrote alongside a series of snaps in January.

More recently, he celebrated her 26th birthday in June.

“Happy birthday sweetheart❤️My best friend and whole heart,” Zingerman gushed on the social media app. “The most amazing girl in the world. I love you with everything I got. 26 never looked so good❤️🎉.”

Mom Kyle “liked” the post and gushed about how they were “too cute” in the comments section of another set of images from April. While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn’t appear on the real estate show about Mauricio’s The Agency — “I think that’s just an issue between networks,” he told Us — she has been supporting her family, who admitted getting more involved with reality TV has its risks.

“Obviously, family is something you wanna protect and going on a public platform and just laying it all on the table with family and with what’s going on in your professional life — there’s always a little bit of a risk there,” Farrah, 34, whose dad is Kyle’s first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, explained. “So it was a little hesitant, but then I figured, you know what, as long as we’re authentic and ourselves and we just show what we do on a daily basis then there’s really nothing that can be wrong with that.”

Buying Beverly Hills is now streaming on Netflix.