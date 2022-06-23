The family business. Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix.

The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia Umansky will also take part in the series, as the trio navigate the “high stakes world of luxury real estate,” per Netflix. Buying Beverly Hills will also feature several additional real estate agents who work with the family, as they attempt to find their clients the perfect home.

“We are thrilled to share that The Agency is arriving on @netflix this fall in Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California,” the brokerage confirmed via their official Instagram account on Thursday, June 23. “Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the firm’s talented group of agents highlight the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. We said No Ass–les, but we never said No Drama.”

Alexia, 26, teased the announcement on her Instagram Story just hours before news about the show broke. “Big day today,” she wrote, sharing a selfie with her father in the car. Both Alexia and Farrah, 33, have worked with The Agency for several years now, with the elder sister even describing herself as a “founding member/agent” at the brokerage in her Instagram bio.

The University of Southern California alum has credited both Mauricio and her father with sparking her love of real estate, as Aldjufrie is a real estate developer in his home country of Indonesia. “He’s very, very close with my mom and Mauricio, like they’re great, great, great friends,” told Bravo in March 2016. “I always say I have two dads; they both raised me. They both get along amazingly. They’ve done [real estate] deals together.”

She continued: “My dad refers clients to Mauricio all the time. We all get together, he comes to our house for Christmas, Thanksgiving, it’s all good. It funny ’cause I’m an only child at one house [with my dad] and then I have this huge family at this other house [with my mom and three younger sisters], so it’s kind of the best of both worlds. There’s no real separation or divide.”

Richards also showed her support for Mauricio’s new project on Thursday, sharing screenshots of the announcement on her Instagram Story, along with he caption “here we go …”

While she’s enthusiastic about Buying Beverly Hills, the former child actress has previously stated that she didn’t want her daughters to follow in her reality TV footsteps. “[I] would strongly advise against [reality TV],” Richards told Australia’s TV Week in June 2020. “I wouldn’t let them. tTwo of my girls are in real estate. They’re businesswomen, and I like that they’re on that path.”

