Trouble in paradise? Kyle Richards‘ husband, Mauricio Umansky, says the couple were forced to “address” speculation about their marriage on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The real estate mogul, 52, chatted with former Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on the Monday, April 10, episode of their “Two Ts In a Pod” podcast. After discussing his series Buying Beverly Hills — which was recently renewed for season 2 — Mauricio was asked about “rumblings” of struggles in the pair’s relationship.

“We’re not getting divorced. … I mean, it’s so dumb,” he explained while joking about Kyle, 54, being photographed without her engagement ring. “[There’s] that one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives and so now it’s a story line. So there’s definitely some stories out there and Kyle and I address it and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.”

Rumors surfaced online last year that Mauricio had an affair with Kyle’s RHOBH costar Dorit Kemsley. Bravo alum Dana Wilkey sparked drama in August 2022 when she shared a fan theory about the alleged infidelity, writing via Instagram, “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?”

Dorit, 46, swiftly shut down the speculation. “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? 🤷🏼‍♀️,” she wrote in the comments section, slamming the entrepreneur, 48, who appeared as a “friend” on early seasons of RHOBH.

The Beverly Beach founder, who is married to PK Kemsley, asserted that there was “ZERO truth behind” the rumors. “Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? … It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Mauricio didn’t specify on the podcast whether he was referring to the Dorit allegations, but he noted that drama gets “addressed by the girls” on the new season. “They really brought it up to Kyle, which is kind of bitchy and super mean because, particularly the girls, they actually know what’s going on and they know exactly what it’s all about,” he added.

The Mexico native noted that having the speculation discussed on camera simply adds fuel to the fire. “For them to bring it on and make it more real, bring it to the show … just kind of sucks. So we did address it and it is what it is,” he said. “I think, you know, in order to be on these shows you’ve gotta grow some thick skin.”

Kyle and her husband didn’t publicly respond to the Dorit theories last summer, but the swimwear designer continued to deny the “ridiculous” affair allegations on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “It’s something that strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross,” she said in September 2022.

The Halloween Kills actress, meanwhile, has previously been candid about navigating marriage in the public eye. Kyle and Mauricio tied the knot in 1996 and share daughters Alexia, 26, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Kyle also shares daughter Farrah, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“I really think it’s important to let your partner grow, and change, and be themselves,” the ER alum exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019 when asked about the key to her and Mauricio’s marriage. “It’s hard because a lot of times people are married and they change and then they grow apart. But if you kind of step back and let that person grow and you can grow together.”