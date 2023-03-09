Back to Beverly Hills. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is returning to Bravo for season 13, but it will look a bit different than before.

A few months after the intense season 12 reunion in October 2022, longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the reality series after eight seasons on January 5, 2023. “This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” she said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come.”

The former soap star’s rep added: “Given that Lisa’s contract was up at the end of last season, and after taking the time to weigh her current options and business obligations, Lisa and Bravo have discussed and mutually decided that she will not be returning to RHOBH.”

Not long after sharing news of her exit, the actress opened up about her not-so-great experience filming her final season of the show. “I f–king hated this year. For a lot of reasons,” she said in a January 2023 interview with Interview magazine. “My mom died, we all know that. But that’s not the biggest reason. The story just didn’t get told as two-sidedly as I would’ve liked. How about that?”

In addition to the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, at the age of 93 in November 2021, Lisa found herself tangled up in drama with costar Kathy Hilton following the group’s season 12 trip to Aspen, Colorado. Following a night out at a club, Lisa accused Hilton of insulting several cast members — including her sister Kyle Richards — while having a meltdown back at their hotel.

“It was unfortunate that there weren’t cameras in Aspen,” the Days of Our Lives alum told Interview. “It was something that happened so spontaneously. In the moment, I didn’t think to turn on my voice memos. When somebody’s having a nuclear breakdown, you don’t think, ‘Oh, I should be filming this.’ That doesn’t come across your mind.”

Lisa isn’t the only cast member who bid farewell to Bravo ahead of season 13. Diana Jenkins, who is pregnant, revealed on January 9, 2023, that she would not be returning after joining the RHOBH cast for season 12.

“Hi everybody … As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year,” the businesswoman explained via Instagram at the time. “You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Scroll below for everything we know about RHOBH season 13 so far, from which stars are returning to whether filming has begun and more: